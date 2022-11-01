Last Fresh Fridays of 2022 is Nov. 11

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on November 11 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown.

After the November 11 distribution, Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop will take a break until spring of 2023, resuming in April.

The distribution uses the receiving line method used prior to COVID-19. In addition to the receiving line of produce, there will be a box of prepackaged food available. Those attending are urged to bring reusable bags or shopping carts.

Families in Pittsburgh Zip Code areas of 15203, 15210, 15211 and Carrick residents in 15227 are eligible for fresh produce and other food items during the distribution. Registration still isn't required and income limits don't apply.

"The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, who we source the food from, is no longer providing the pre-boxed option so we are returning to the shopper style of selecting which food items they are interested in receiving," said Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance, "It reduces waste by not having people take something they don't want or won't eat and allows them to try other things they may not be familiar with."

Distribution will begin about 3 p.m. and arriving early does not mean early service.

Participants are strongly urged to bring their own reusable bags and/or shopping carts to take their food home. Those driving may park briefly nearby in the gravel lot next door on Allen Street.

Additional volunteers are needed to help prepare the food for distribution.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Jeph Martin at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 3.

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop is sponsored by the Hilltop Alliance, Brashear Association, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with support from Jack Buncher Foundation, PNC Bank, Dollar Bank, UPMC Health Plan and PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development.