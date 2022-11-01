County publishes list of voters with incorrectly dated ballots

Yesterday, the state Supreme Court issued an order defining incorrectly dated declaration envelopes. Specifically, mail-in ballots with dates of September 19 through November 8 are properly dated. Absentee ballots with dates of August 30 through November 8 are properly dated. All others are segregated and will not count pursuant to the Court’s order.

Because the order was just released yesterday, there is not opportunity to notify impacted voters by letter. Instead, the Elections Division today compiled two lists of voters who voted by mail-in and absentee ballot: (1) voters whose declaration envelopes were returned with no date; and, (2) voters whose declaration envelopes were returned with an incorrect date, as defined by the Court.

Those lists, in both Excel and PDF formats, are posted via a link on the main Elections webpage (https://alleghenyvotes.com). The lists contain the voter’s name, municipality, precinct, zip code and birth year.

Voters whose names are on these lists will have two options: come to the elections office to cure or vote provisionally. If they do nothing, their ballots will not be counted.

Voters will need to present photo ID and will be provided the opportunity to cure at the Elections office, 321 County Office Building (3rd floor), 542 Forbes Avenue, in downtown Pittsburgh. They may do so during regular business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM tomorrow, Monday, November 7, 2022, and from 7 AM to 8 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Voters unable to travel to the Elections office due to a disability may authorize a designated agent to cure their ballot on their behalf by using a Designated Agent Cure Form (https://www.alleghenycounty.us/uploadedFiles/Allegheny_Home/Dept-Content/Elections/Docs/Authorization%20of%20Agent%20to%20Date.pdf), which has been specifically designed for this purpose. The designated agent will need to present the original form, signed by the voter, as well as their own photo ID to Elections officials.

Voters who choose to vote provisionally will go to their regular polling place and will be given a provisional ballot to cast which is then returned to the poll workers, rather than being scanned at the polling place. Provisional ballots are researched and processed during the Return Board process which begins at 9 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022. Those voters may verify their polling place at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx (The search tool uses mailing addresses, not municipality.) and can learn more about the provisional ballot process with this brief training video at https://auth.wistia.com/session/new?app=wistia.