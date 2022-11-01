New exhibition at Brew House tackles anti-fat bias

On November 17, Brew House Association Gallery celebrates the opening of 'Soma Grossa,' a new exhibition curated by Anna Mirzayan. The exhibition seeks to confront anti-fat bias, whereby fat bodies are simultaneously presented as objects of revulsion and spectacles to be consumed.

'Soma Grossa' offers an alternative, by creating the space for fat artists to remediate themselves and their own experiences. Through these encounters, the exhibition shows connections between fatness and other intersecting experiences and identities, like queerness, kink, and ideas about morbidity and mortality.

About the exhibition, curator Anna Mirzayan says, "Bringing in fat artists whose work explicitly displays fat bodies allows these communities to take charge of a narrative that usually belittles, demonizes and dismisses them. It pushes the margins of what audiences are comfortable with in order to get them to think critically about anti-fat bias and how it manifests in their daily lives"..."The artists in this exhibition take up space. They push conventional representations of fat bodies in media, health and wellness, medicine and the art world."

The exhibition features artists working in a range of media, including large-scale installation, video projection, soft sculpture, photography, painting and jewelry. Exhibiting artists are Danielle Attoe, Ren Buchness, Elisha Cox, Jesse Egner, Amanda Kleinhans, Sophie Pearson, Néstor Daniel Pérez-Molière, Ashley Ramos, Katie Rauth, and Zoë Schneider.

The opening will feature performances from Amanda Kleinhans and Néstor Daniel Pérez-Molière from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Anna Mirzayan is a freelance arts writer, poet, researcher, editor; she holds a PhD in Theory and Criticism. Her research exists at the intersection of labor studies, contemporary art and photography, and surveillance. She is currently based in Pittsburgh, where she is the editor-in-chief of the Bunker Review and Operations Coordinator at Bunker Projects. Her poetry chapbook, Donkey-girl and Other Hybrids, was published in 2021 by Really Serious Literature. Her article, "Why Does the Art World Hate Fat People?," about her experience curating Soma Grossa, was recently published in Hyperallergic.

All are welcome for the opening reception of Soma Grossa on November 17, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., at Brew House Gallery, 711 S 21st St, #210. The opening is free to attend.

Soma Grossa, will be on view at the Brew House Gallery from November 17, 2022 to January 14, 2023. The gallery is open Thursdays from 2-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11-4 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to brewhousearts.org, or email info@brewhousearts.org.