Design contest for new Phillips Mascot

Phillips PTO is holding a Mascot Design Contest to show some serious Falcon Pride.

The PTO is asking for a new representation of the Phillips Falcon to be used for PTO produced items like t-shirts and bumper stickers. It will not be adopted as an official district logo.

Submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The Phillips community will select the winning design by voting between November 28 and December 5. The PTO will provide access to ballots online and in the school.

The contest is open to students, families, staff, community members and everyone else. There is no compensation provided for participating.

Submit entries on paper by turning them in to the PTO’s mailbox in Phillips’ Main Office. Entries may also submit a digital copy by emailing it to Pittsburghphillipspto@gmail.com with the subject “MASCOT CONTEST.”

Entry of submissions acknowledges media release for use of the design by the Phillips PTO. Submitting an entry serves as an acknowledgement that the participant has read and will abide by the rules.

For questions, contact the PTO at: 412-254-4315 or pittsburghphillipspto@gmail.com.