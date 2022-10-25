City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022

Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats.

In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours.

For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

• Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks if possible to reduce the risk obstructing a child's vision.

• Have kids carry flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

• Make sure costumes are the correct size to prevent trips and falls.

• If you are escorting children, please keep an eye on the road for vehicles.

• Don't walk on the street. Stay on sidewalks and cross streets when safe at intersections and crosswalks.