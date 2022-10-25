Carson construction nearing end

The October meeting of the South Side Planning Forum included updates on the Parking Enhancement District (PED), East Carson Street construction, holiday banners and more.

City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden reported revenue from the PED for September totaled $15,350.56. The PED revenue is generated from after on-street parking meters in South Side after regular hours. The 2022 PED revenue to date is $144,031.03 and total since inception is $976,651.88.

There were no expenditures from the PED in September with street cleaning invoices pending.

Ms. Harnden said the Office of Nighttime Economy held de-escalation training, presented by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, that was attended by 20 South Side Bar owners and security staff from 11 businesses.

The South Side Clean Team picked up 14,202 pounds of trash off the streets and removed 30 stickers and graffiti. They also picked up 103 alcohol containers in September, down from 330 containers the prior month.

“There wasn’t as much trash collection and accumulation because of all the construction along East Carson Street,” Ms. Harnden said.

Councilman Bruce Kraus noted the work of the Clean Team goes hand-in-hand with the safety measures being done on East Carson Street.

As far as the East Carson Street construction, he said the end of the project is coming soon and they are developing a “punch list” of items to be taken care of before completion.

“I would like to do some kind of public recognition of an $18M investment in East Carson Street, thanks to the state, thanks to the Responsible Hospitality initiative and Jim Peters and even Luke, under Mayor Ravenstahl. I believe a lot of this was initiated even that early on, it took a lot of time for it to come to fruition,” the council said.

He added the new street trees and street lights were under the Peduto Administration. The councilman also credited the Ganey Administration with working to maintain peace and tranquility in the neighborhood.

Councilman Kraus also noted the signal project on 18th Street is underway with upgrades at Sarah, Jane, Josephine, Mission, Arlington and Amanda. He said they have lobbied for Capital Funds to do the intersection of 18th and Mary streets at the same time, although it isn’t currently in the budget.

The councilman also talked about new holiday banners. In 2019, pre-pandemic, a series of holiday banners were designed for East Carson Street.

“They were well received, but not as well received as we would have liked because the colors didn’t really pop,” he said. The banners for 2022 use more traditional colors, reds and greens, but otherwise keep the same design. The hope is that will be installed by the second week in November.

Jacky Kaiser, second vice president of the South Side Community Council (SSCC), reported at the council’s Annual Meeting three new Board Members were elected: Jan Ripper, Zach Cinq-Mars and Kevin Gillespie. Officers for the organization are: Barbara Rudiak, president; Mike Clark, first vice president; Jacky Kaiser, second vice president; Jan Ripper, treasurer; and, Kathleen Petrillo, secretary.

Ms. Kaiser also talked about a possible branding proposal for the neighborhood. She said they are looking at a campaign similar to the Doughboy branding campaign in Lawrenceville.

“We have such an asset in the historic district. We want to look at rebranding the historic district so people know more about it,” she said. “It’s sort of fallen away and not many people realize what South Side has and it’s a really key element of our neighborhood.”

Ms. Kaiser said the SSCC reached out to the South Side Chamber of Commerce and South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association to see if those organizations were interested in contributing to pay the branding firm. Neither organization was able to contribute to cost and the SSCC Board decided to cover the entire cost.

State Representative Jessica Benham said she would check to see if there would be state funding available for the project.