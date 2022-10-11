The South Pittsburgh Reporter means reliable information

I have read the South Pittsburgh Reporter for the past 56 years. I love the homey feel of the news along with the local advertisements.

The South Pittsburgh Reporter is the most reliable paper in this part of PA. It lets me know what is going on in my neighborhood, my community and the rest of the city. It is dependable and tells the truth.

So many times things happen that I do not hear about due to working or some other distraction and it is great to know I can find out the facts with this paper. Without the South Pittsburgh Reporter I would always be in the dark or know only half the story.

Thank you for all your years of service.

towtruckaa via sopghreporter.com