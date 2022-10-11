ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

The South Pittsburgh Reporter means reliable information

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2022 at 8:35pm



I have read the South Pittsburgh Reporter for the past 56 years. I love the homey feel of the news along with the local advertisements.

The South Pittsburgh Reporter is the most reliable paper in this part of PA. It lets me know what is going on in my neighborhood, my community and the rest of the city. It is dependable and tells the truth.

So many times things happen that I do not hear about due to working or some other distraction and it is great to know I can find out the facts with this paper. Without the South Pittsburgh Reporter I would always be in the dark or know only half the story.

Thank you for all your years of service.

towtruckaa via sopghreporter.com

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/14/2022 00:31