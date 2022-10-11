ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Route 837 East Carson Street paving continues this week

 
Last updated 10/12/2022 at 8:36pm



Lane restrictions on East Carson Street in South Side will continue through Friday, Oct. 14.

Crews will continue paving operations, requiring single-lane restrictions in each direction on East Carson Street between South 26th Street and South 27th Street and at the intersection of Sarah Street daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, paving work will occur on the East Carson Street side roads from 10th Street to 15th Street as needed through Friday, Oct. 14. These operations require a closure to local traffic on these roads while work occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

 

South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

