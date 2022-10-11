Route 837 East Carson Street paving continues this week

Lane restrictions on East Carson Street in South Side will continue through Friday, Oct. 14.

Crews will continue paving operations, requiring single-lane restrictions in each direction on East Carson Street between South 26th Street and South 27th Street and at the intersection of Sarah Street daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, paving work will occur on the East Carson Street side roads from 10th Street to 15th Street as needed through Friday, Oct. 14. These operations require a closure to local traffic on these roads while work occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.