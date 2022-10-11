Love Carrick free veterans' dinner Oct. 19

The next Love Carrick Veterans' Dinner will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The free dinner will consist of shepherd's pie, applesauce and cream puffs.

RSVP to Peg at: 412-628-1566.

Every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Love Carrick's host, Concord Presbyterian Church prepares food baskets for those in need. This tradition has gone on for years and Love Carrick would like to assist.

Although they are targeting the following items, they will take what you have to offer. Other items can be used in the effort. Make sure containers are clean, sealed and are before the best by date.

Consider making a cash donation instead of going out to buy any of the items. A cash donation gives the church more flexibility in preparing the baskets.

For Thanksgiving (turkey), canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, boxes of stuffing, gravy, gelatin, pudding and cereal.

For Christmas (ham), canned vegetables, canned pineapple, canned fruit, instant mashed potatoes, cereal, gelatin and pudding.