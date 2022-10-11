Free hot buffet dinner at Fairhaven Church

ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Living Stones has expanded its free hot buffet meal locations to the Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd.

The Living Stones food ministry will offer free dine-in and take-out meals at the church on the last Sunday of the month beginning Oct. 30. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m.

The ten-year-old ministry serving communities in the South Hills already offers free meals on the second Sunday of the month at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church, 201 Knoedler Road, and the third Sunday of the month at North Way Christian Community Church, on the corner of Espy and Potomac Avenues in Dormont.

Food for the buffet is donated by local restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes. For more information about the dinners and the services offered by Living Stones contact info@growlivingstones.com

 

