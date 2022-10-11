Controller offers property assessment session in Brentwood

Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor will conclude a series of information sessions on property owners’ rights in the County’s property assessment and appeals process in Brentwood on October 18. The controller’s office is partnering with Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (PCRG), a coalition of local community-based organizations focused on housing fairness and equity, and the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh on the sessions.

“Legal proceedings and media attention around the property assessment process has led to questions from many residents about what their rights are and how to navigate the appeals process when necessary. I am pleased to be able to use the resources of my office to provide information to residents and to make sure our county government is working effectively for them,” Mr. O’Connor said.

The information session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Brentwood Civic Center, 118 Park Dr. 15227.

Mr. O’Connor said that legal professionals experienced in assessment issues as well as experts from the partner organizations will be present at the sessions, which include a demonstration of the Property Tax Estimate Worksheet developed by the controller’s office. Further sessions may be scheduled based on developments in the litigation surrounding the assessment process. Information provided should not be construed as legal advice.