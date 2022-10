Last updated 10/12/2022 at 8:40pm

State Rep. Aerion A. Abney, D-Allegheny, and his staff will conduct a legislative town hall in the 19th Legislative District.

The October town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 27 at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.