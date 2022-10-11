Science Center to show Night of the Living Dead

See the 1968 cult classic on the only certified giant screen in Pittsburgh.

The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center is hosting two showings of Night of the Living Dead (1968) on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead is tense, taut, and terrifying from its opening scenes all the way to its shocking and disturbing conclusion. The hungry undead rise from their graves to feed on the flesh of the living in this trailblazing zombie film.

Director George Romero's claustrophobic vision of a late-1960s America literally tearing itself apart rewrote the rules of the horror genre, combining gruesome gore with acute social commentary and quietly breaking ground by casting a Black actor (Duane Jones) in its lead role. The film became a blueprint for a new horror genre: the zombie movie.

Mr. Romero was a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University student. In 1999, the Library of Congress deemed Night of the Living Dead "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" and selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Night of the Living Dead's Sound Engineer Gary Streiner will present the movie at both showings. Mr. Streiner has been instrumental and preserving the film's legacy. In 2012, he organized a grassroots movement to save the Evans City Cemetery chapel that appeared in the film from demolition.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket, visitors can see a model of the Evans City Cemetery chapel surrounded by zombies in the Miniature Railroad & Village® before seeing the film. In celebration of Halloween, visitors also can read creepy and unusual stories about the Pittsburgh region and spot mischievous figures in the Miniature Railroad.