PRC has environmental workshops in October

In October, Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct environmental education webinars to teach southwestern PA residents principles of backyard composting and options for recycling a wide variety of materials. Following online instruction, individuals will pick up their compost bins at PRC's office in Pittsburgh.

In Allegheny County, PRC will conduct an in-person Backyard Composting Workshop on October 6 at Phipps Garden Center, and participants will take home compost bins at the conclusion of the workshop.

Registration is required for all workshops and webinars by visiting http://www.prc.org/programs/conservation-workshops.

Learn recycling best practices concerning curbside collection, hard-to-recycle material, household chemicals and pharmaceutical disposal at the Recycling and Waste Reduction Webinar, then ask questions during Q&A session. The free statewide webinar is Monday, Oct. 17.

At the Backyard Composting Webinar on Thursday, Oct. 27, learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost. The $70 course fee includes 82-gallon compost bin.

