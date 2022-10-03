Pennsylvanians in need of water assistance should Apply Before October 28

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is urging Pennsylvanians who may need financial assistance with water bills or wastewater service costs to apply before the federal program ends on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Any Pennsylvanian having trouble paying drinking water or wastewater bills should apply as soon as possible to see if they qualify for help. Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are important to our daily lives and a family’s ongoing health and wellbeing,” said Sec. Snead. “This program is ending on October 28, so anyone who may be able to benefit from this program should apply today. You do not need to know your eligibility in order to apply.”

LIHWAP provides assistance for families who have past-due water bills, had their water service terminated, or received a notice indicating their service will be terminated in the next 60 days. LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program established for the first time in January 2022 through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Households can receive LIHWAP grants for both drinking water service and wastewater service. Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.

Pennsylvanians should have the following information ready to include in their application:

• Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in their household;

• Proof of income for the applicant and all household members; and,

• A recent water bill.

Applications submitted up through October 28 will be accepted and reviewed for eligibility, even if the review goes beyond October 28.

More than 37,000 applications have been approved for LIHWAP since the program’s start on January 4, 2022, totaling more than $31,500,000 in assistance for families whose drinking and wastewater services were in jeopardy, with the average benefit amount being $560.

Applications for LIHWAP, as well as other public assistance programs, can be submitted online at http://www.compass.state.pa.us. DHS’ County Assistance Offices (CAO) are available for in-person support if clients cannot access online services or need assistance or information that is not on the COMPASS website or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

Pennsylvanians can also request a paper application or get help applying for assistance by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.