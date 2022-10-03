ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Knoxville free food distribution at library

 
Last updated 10/4/2022

The Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are providing groceries at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The no cost groceries will be available at the Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road. Groceries will be set up on tables in front of the library. Pick out produce to take home. It's suggested to bring carts or bags, if possible.

To learn more, call 412-460-3663 x655 or email awalsh@pittsburghfoodbank.org.

 

