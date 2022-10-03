Free Love Carrick dinner is Sept. 13

The Love Carrick Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-6 p.m. will be dine-in beginning at 4 p.m. To-go dinners will be available after 5 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road. Dine in guests will have precedence.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, at andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or 412-571-1433.

The dinner will chili with noodles, Jello with peaches and pudding with Cool Whip.

Every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Love Carrick's host, Concord Presbyterian Church prepares food baskets for those in need. This tradition has gone on for years and Love Carrick would like to assist.

Although they are targeting the following items, they will take what you have to offer. Other items can be used in the effort. Make sure containers are clean, sealed and are before the best by date.

Consider making a cash donation instead of going out to buy any of the items. A cash donation gives the church more flexibility in preparing the baskets.

For Thanksgiving (turkey), canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, boxes of stuffing, gravy, gelatin, pudding and cereal.

For Christmas (ham), canned vegetables, canned pineapple, canned fruit, instant mashed potatoes, cereal, gelatin and pudding.

Additional Love Carrick dinners will be held at the church on Tuesdays November 8 and December 13. All diners are from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free Veterans' Dinners will also take place at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, on Wednesdays, October 19, November 16, and December 21. Veterans' dinners are from 4 to 6 p.m.