East Carson Street paving continues this week

Overnight paving restrictions through October 7

 
Last updated 10/4/2022 at 11:31am



PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on East Carson Street will continue this week weather permitting.

Crews will continue paving operations, requiring single-lane restrictions in each direction on East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and Arlington Avenue and between South 21st Street and South 24th Street nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Paving work on East Carson Street was completed early between South 6th Street and South 15th Street. Restrictions will no longer occur until October 8.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

 

