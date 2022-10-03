Department of Innovation and Performance accepting PGH Lab Cohort 8.0 applications

Applications are officially open and will be accepted until October 21

The Department of Innovation and Performance is accepting PGH Lab 8.0 Cohort applications.

Founded in 2016, PGH Lab is a six-month partnership program that connects local startups with local government. PGH Lab provides the opportunity for businesses to pilot products and services, gain feedback, and network. The program innovates local government through new technologies and services to be more efficient, transparent, sustainable, and inclusive. Applications for Cohort 8 are officially open and will be accepted until October 21.

"Since 2016, PGH Lab has collaborated with local startups to make government work for everyone," said Heidi Norman, director of Innovation and Performance. "By providing local businesses with an opportunity to work directly with municipal government and authorities, we are working to find new ways to serve our communities better."

Businesses that are ready to pilot a product or service that will help the City of Pittsburgh address the following priority areas are encouraged to apply:

• Process improvement and optimization

• Sustainability and environment

• Equity and inclusion

• Health and safety

Previously, the PGH Lab 7.0 Cohort featured four companies (Royally Fit, Dashcam For Your Bike, Farm to Flame and Kloopify) that worked directly with the Department of City Planning, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, Department of City Planning: Sustainability & Resilience Division, and the Office of Management and Budget: Procurement Division.

The partnerships resulted in the city gaining invaluable insights into areas of spending that have the most significant environmental impact, discovering potential for a new resilient energy source created from our waste, providing resources to help address food insecurity throughout our region, and enabling residents to play an active role in making city streets safer for alternative transit.

The projects supported by PGH Lab Cohort 7.0 have helped the city work toward its goal of reducing pollution, improving resident's equitable access to resources, and integrating environmental considerations into decision making. A recording overviewing the work of the PGH Lab 7.0 Cohort can be found on the City Channel's YouTube page.

To apply for the PGH Lab 8.0 Cohort, visit: pghlab.pittsburghpa.gov before October 21. The PGH Lab 8.0 Cohort pilot will begin January 2023. Additional questions about the program can be submitted to pghlab@pittsburghpa.gov.