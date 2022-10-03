City's 107th Holiday Tree located, will be illuminated at Light Up Night festivities

A tree has been located for this year's City of Pittsburgh holiday celebrations.

The official 2022 holiday tree – a 40-foot Blue Spruce – is being donated by the Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights, Springdale Campus, and will be illuminated for the season during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, Nov. 19. This season will mark the 107th year a Christmas tree will be placed at the City-County Building, Downtown.

"We're excited to have located this year's official City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree," says Lisa Ceoffe, city forester with the Department of Public Works. "Forestry looks forward to this very special duty and the department is always happy to be part of this great City Tradition."

The tree is scheduled to be removed from its Springdale location on November 5 before making the journey to the City-County Building, where it will be adorned with lights and ornaments, and serve as the city's official tree through the New Year.

One of Downtown's oldest traditions, the first official City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree was erected in 1914, on what was then the construction site of the City-County Building. The 2021 City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree, also a blue spruce, was planted in the 1990s and donated by the Fuga family from the Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Individuals wishing for updates on this year's Light Up Night festivities may visit: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/events/tree. For more information on this event, email specialevents@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling 412-255-2493.