Armstrong Tunnel, Philip Murray Bridge to close for 3 hours on Sunday

 
Last updated 10/4/2022 at 11:31am



The Allegheny County Department of Public Works granted a permit to P3R to close the Armstrong Tunnel and Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge for the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk. The closure will occur from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

There will be no posted detour. However, outbound traffic can use Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and East Carson Street, and inbound traffic can use East Carson Street, the Birmingham Bridge, and Fifth Avenue to get around the closures.

 

