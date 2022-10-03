Local Zoning Board hearings for October 20

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 228/22 on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Steve Ford, applicant, and Steven Michael Ford LLC, owner, for 731 Carnival Way, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests two-space parking pad.

Special Exception: 916.04(c): Parking proposed within 15’ of residentially zoned property.

Zone case 222/22 on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Stephen Zelahy, applicant, and BNTR SSW Propco LLC, owner, for 2626 Tunnel Boulevard, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests installation of one canopy sign.

Variances: 919.03.M.5(c): Canopy signs shall not project above the canopy, sign projecting above the canopy proposed; 8” maximum canopy sign letter height, 40.5” letter height proposed.