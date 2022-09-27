South Side Fashion Show on Carson St. Oct. 1

Fashion takes over South Side again this year as the South Side Fashion Show (SSFS) hits the open-air runway on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., in the 18th and E. Carson Street parking lot.

The show supports locally-owned, small businesses that contribute to the local economy, the neighborhood landscape that attracts people to the region and the entrepreneurial spirit that seats Pittsburgh at the helm of innovation. Each year this show aims to boost Pittsburgh’s reputation in the multi-trillion dollar global fashion industry.

SSFS practices a “from runway to market” concept. Immediately following the show, all guests are encouraged to go onto E. Carson St. and “shop the runway”.

This year’s runway features ten brands and boutiques that make up the shopping district. Opening the show is OneUp Skate Shop, followed by Three Rivers Vintage, Da Hotbox, Zeds, Ablyn Fashions, Highway Robbery Vintage, Gutterfly, Good Days Brand, Priceless Fashions and closing the show as the SSFS Bride is Kat Garfolo, in a reworked 1997 bridal gown donated from Pittsburgh’s Animal Lifeline.

New this year, the Cheerful Balloon Co. will present an array of balloon dresses. And back again is neighborhood artist, J.Frances, creating live pieces throughout the show. There is no cost to the stores to participate in the show and all guests are welcome free of charge.

The show will last approximately 1 hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 18th and E. Carson Street Vietnam Veterans Memorial Lot.