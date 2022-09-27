ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Socktober donation drive in October

 
Sisters Place, a Mt. Oliver-based nonprofit that provides supportive housing and community resources to families and individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty, is holding a "Socktober" donation drive through the month of October.

As a part of their mission to support the wellness of their housing clients, "Socktober" will collect new with tags, winter clothing such as hats, gloves, coats, and, of course, socks. Donations will go directly to those who need them this winter season.

They will begin accepting donations October 1 at their office at 111 Brownsville Rd and other select businesses in the Mt Oliver area. To find a list of additional drop-off locations, visit their website at http://www.SistersPlace.org.

To keep up to date on the "Socktober" donation drive and other events, follow them on Instagram at "@sistersplaceinc" or like their "Sisters Place" Facebook page.

 

