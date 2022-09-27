Mt. Oliver Borough Department reports from August

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough August 1-August 31:

Public Safety

441 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 26 drug arrests during August: 6 for crack cocaine; 3 for heroin/fentanyl; and, 17 pills/marijuana;

DUI: There was one DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 5 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 13 commercial alarms and 6 residential alarms during August.

Abandoned Vehicles: 13 vehicles were posted in August; 8 warnings were given; 1 vehicle was towed; 2 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in August; 7 vehicles posted in August were fixed or moved; and, 2 disposition posted in August were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 75 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 18 borough tags for the month; 38 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $816 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties:

There are no nuisance properties currently on the list.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney's Office monthly.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $718.58.

Firearms

MOPD will be in contact with a company to set up decision making firearms training.

Miscellaneous

There were a total of 9 narcotic overdoses in August, 3 of them fatal.

Mt. Oliver officers responded to Daws Street on August 30 for a homicide. County police are assisting with the investigation.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 64 code violations were issued in August. There were 176 open cases from August and prior months.

Fines Collected: $171.12 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 18 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

Rental Licenses: 2 Rental Inspections were performed.

Occupancy Permits: 18 Occupancy inspections were performed.

Building/Zoning Permits: 1 Building Permit was issued: 427 Brownsville Road, Replace existing sign; Electrical. No Zoning Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous: Issued Demolition Order for 199 Penn; Demolition Order pending for 172 Ormsby garage in rear; 2 Condemnation Notices/Unfit for Human Habitation placards active, 153 Penn and 441 Hays/442 William.

Zoning Violations: Zoning violations open and pending: 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and August not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building; Contractor completed change order and punch-list items for Council Room.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Amanda, Arlington, Charles, Goldbach, Middle and Hays.

Traffic/Signs: Installed Do Not Block Driveway sign on Ormsby; Re-installed Stop Signs at Charles and Middle and at Ormsby and Walter; Repaired street signs at Ormsby and Walter; Repaired Stop sign at Moye and Walnut.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 24 PA 1 Calls during August. Patched pot holes around borough.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Performed grass maintenance in Transverse and Ormsby parks.

Tree/Right of Way Maintenance: Performed right-of-way maintenance on Arlington, Locust, Louisa, Gas House steps, Sunoco steps. Cleaned up tree debris around Borough after storms.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 1 dye test during August. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Investigating a water issue at the bottom of Frederick; Continuing to work with the engineer to rule out potential sources; Ordered water test. Coordinating with the City of Pittsburgh and PWSA to resolve a water issue on Ottillia; Also coordinating to tap into system so to install an inlet on Stamm.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time staff. 40 hours PTO/vacations for August. 57 hours OT/call-outs for August.