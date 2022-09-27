MedExpress and Good Sports team up to provide sports equipment to Pittsburgh youth

Four Pittsburgh area youth organizations will kick their seasons off on the right foot when they receive new sports equipment courtesy of MedExpress Urgent Care.

Baldwin Whitehall Youth Wrestling Association, South Side Bears Youth Athletic Association, Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 and the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh will be the recipients of this equipment.

This equipment, provided in partnership with Good Sports, a national nonprofit who drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity for kids, includes sports equipment, playground equipment, stretching, and fitness equipment such as footballs, frisbees, basketballs, kickballs, wiffle balls, kettlebells, training ropes, slam balls, yoga mats, resistance bands, jump ropes, and agility ladders. Equipment will be used to increase youths’ physical fitness levels, expose them to new sport and physical activity options, as well as engaging youth in movement-based brain breaks during the school and program day.

“In partnership with MedExpress, we are thrilled to support these organizations in the Pittsburgh area and provide the tools and resources they need to keep children active, healthy and happy,” says Christy Keswick, president of Good Sports.

“We know that participation in sports and physical activity can have a long-lasting, positive impact on a child’s overall well-being,” said Emily Reinbold, director of Communications, Community and Company Initiatives, MedExpress.