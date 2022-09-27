Final PRC Hard-To-Recycle event Oct. 1

Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host its final hard-to-recycle collection event of the season, providing area residents with one final opportunity to conveniently dispose of numerous items not suitable for curbside recycling on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool, Allegheny County.

Participants will pay a fee to dispose of some materials, such as televisions and tires, while other items, such as cell phones and computer towers, will be accepted for free.

For a fee, individuals can drop off televisions and computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances and tires, with and without rims.

At no cost, individuals can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, video game consoles/DVD players and glass bottles, jugs and jars.

All participants must register in advance by visiting http://www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490×1.

"It's important to divert electronics and other hard-to-recycle materials from landfills since many contain toxic elements that can harm the environment, while others contain valuable materials that can be recycled," according to PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. "This year marks PRC's 20th season of hosting hard-to-recycle collection events, and we're proud to report that since 2003 PRC has facilitated the safe management of 3,350,000 pounds of e-waste collected from more than 40,000 households."

For event information – including a complete list of items accepted and associated costs – visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7490 x1.

The 2022 PRC hard-to-recycle collection campaign is sponsored by Allegheny County Health Department, Colcom Foundation, Frazer Township, LANXESS, Pennsylvania American Water, 11 Cares and 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA in partnership with Appliance Warehouse, eLoop llc and Liberty Tire. The October event is held in partnership with Allegheny County Parks Department.