City seeks Holiday Tree for display at the City-County Building

It's that time of year when the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Forestry Division is searching for the holiday season's annual tree.

This year marks the 107th tree to grace the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh. In early-November the selected tree will be escorted to its new location in advance of Light Up Night which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"Even though it's September, Forestry is busy with holiday planning," says Lisa Ceoffe, city forester with the Department of Public Works. "We are excited to find the perfect tree for the City-County Building this year and look forward to celebrating the holiday season with Pittsburgh."

The tree will serve as Pittsburgh's official Christmas tree through the New Year. The erection of a Christmas tree at the City-County Building remains one of Downtown's oldest traditions. The first tree was erected on the construction site of the City-County Building in 1914.

Last year's 106th City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree was a blue spruce planted in the 1990s and donated by the Fuga Family from the Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Potential trees can be of any evergreen variety and should be a minimum of 40-feet tall.

Individuals interested in donating a tree from their property can contact 311 or the Department of Public Works Forestry Division directly at 412-255-2621.