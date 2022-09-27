Allentown Night Market returns on Saturday, Oct. 1

Event features over 100 unusual artists, vendors and performers in Pittsburgh's Hilltop

Pittsburgh's most curious biannual artist and performance fair is back. The Allentown Night Market will again take over the 800 block of E. Warrington Avenue for its fall edition on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7-11 p.m.

Join more than 100 unusual, offbeat and unique artisans, live performers, food and beverage vendors for an evening of dining and entertainment. In addition to the vendors spread across four areas, local businesses will be open late, offering one-night-only specials, discounts, and surprises.

Kelly Braden, co-owner of the Weeping Glass curiosity shop, started Night Market in 2017 in partnership with the Hilltop Alliance. Ms. Braden also recently took over the Black Forge Coffee Shop, an Allentown neighborhood fixture, in July 2022 to prevent its planned closure.

This fall, the Allentown Night Market returns for its sixth edition, continuing to bring the strange and unusual to the Hilltop. Planned performers include the Pittsburgh-based Kabarett Vulgare Sideshow and Blackwater Cabaret out of Cleveland teaming up with their blend of bizarre, dangerous feats, and circus sideshow-style stunts performed by the remarkable and the strange; music by the goth/post punk and darkwave band Faux Fear, DJs Erica Scary and Wolf Le Fever, as well as Colonel Eagleburger's Highstepping Goodtime Band which will be roaming throughout the Night Market.

A number of food and drink vendors will be set up in various locations around the event along with neighborhood mainstays such as Onion Maiden, Paisano's Pizza, Leon's Caribbean Restaurant, Breakfast at Shelly's, Black Forge Coffee House and Dr. Tumblety's Storyville Lounge.

Some of the neighborhood's newest spots – Bottlerocket Social Hall, Inner Groove Brewing and the Open Road – will be open to quench your thirst.