History Center partners with UPMC for kids' free admission in October

The Heinz History Center and its family of museums will offer free admission for all kids aged 17 and under this October through a grant from UPMC.

The Senator John Heinz History Center – the Smithsonian's home in Pittsburgh – will offer free admission for all kids aged 17 and under this October, sponsored by UPMC, throughout the History Center's family of museums.

Beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, kids will receive free admission at the Heinz History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum (located within the History Center), Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella, Pa.

At the History Center, kids can enjoy six floors of award-winning exhibitions and interactive learning spaces, including:

• Landing a rover on the surface of the Moon inside the Apollo 11 section of Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation.

• Exercising their minds and bodies while climbing the UPMC SmartSteps, the world's only history exhibition in a stairwell! Visitors can punch a stamp card on all six floors to win a free Heinz pickle pin.

• Throwing a touchdown pass to legendary Steelers and scoring the winning goal for the Penguins inside the two-floor Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

• Designing pop art, constructing bridges, and more in the interactive Discovery Place exhibition.

• Spiraling down a 12-foot slide nicknamed the "Liberty Tube." Exploring the Neighborhood of Make-Believe featuring the original set and puppets in the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood exhibition.

Visitors to the Fort Pitt Museum can step back in time and discover the world-shaping events that occurred in Western Pennsylvania. Families can explore the story of an Indian leader's allyship with George Washington just before the French & Indian War began, as part of the museum's new exhibition, Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief.

At Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Washington County, visitors of all ages can take a unique glimpse into early life in Western Pa. They can learn how prehistoric hunters and gatherers, early settlers, and American Indians lived, exploring 19,000 years of history in one day.

The History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village is open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission applies to all other visitors.

For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.