Neighborhood traffic calming construction on Arlington Avenue

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is installing traffic calming measures on Arlington Avenue from Frederick Street to Fitler Street. The project straddles the neighborhoods of South Side Slopes and Arlington, and the Borough of Mount Oliver.

Data collected in 2020 and 2021 indicated that more than 50% of vehicles travelling on each street exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with 85th percentile speeds over 34 mph or more. The rate of speeding along with crash history in these areas indicated a strong need for traffic calming intervention.

This project will include the construction of four speed cushions. Speed cushions are midblock traffic calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its speed. Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speed cushions.

Work was tentatively expected to begin on September 27. During construction, one lane of traffic on Arlington Avenue will be closed to traffic, with flaggers stationed at each end in order to allow local traffic access to and from their residences.

Construction is expected to last two days, weather permitting. Hours of construction will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Temporary no parking signage will be posted throughout the corridor where work is taking place.