Night of the Living Dead chapel model added to Minature Railroad & Village

The Miniature Railroad & Village® is open through the end of the year and Carnegie Science Center officials unveiled a new model: the chapel featured in the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. The model of the chapel is nestled in the farmlands section of the Miniature Railroad, surrounded by tombstones.

"We figured we would do something spooky for Halloween," says Nikki Wilhelm, Miniature Railroad & Village® manager. "The movie is such a cult classic but also, it is the one recognizable feature of Evans City that people associate with, and the community really seems to rally around that association, which is fun."

The small stone chapel built in 1923 is located within the Evans City Cemetery. In 2011, a grassroots group consisting of the film's fans headed by Gary Streiner, the film's sound engineer, raised $47,000 to save the structure from demolition.

Pittsburgher and Carnegie Mellon student, George Romero created the low budget film, Night of the Living Dead (1968), and it became widely regarded as revolutionary film making. In 1999, the Library of Congress deemed the film "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" and selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry.

The chapel is in great company among other iconic Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania landmarks in the Miniature Railroad and Village® such as Fallingwater, Gus and Yiayia's Ice Ball Cart, Forbes Field, Primanti's, and Isaly's Dairy Store.

In addition to the new model, from Oct. 1 through Halloween, the digital text panels in the Miniature Railroad & Village® will reveal creepy and unusual stories about the Pittsburgh region. The Rangos Giant Cinema also will feature the movie Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 5:30 pm on Fri., Oct. 28 and Sat., Oct. 29.

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.