Hilltop Urban Farm volunteer day Saturday

 
September 13, 2022

The Hilltop Urban Farm's open volunteer day is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. - noon.

All ages and abilities welcome to help with chores including weeding, watering, rocking, and more. Drinks and snacks provided. Volunteers are urged to dress for the weather; long pants are encouraged along with attire that can get dirty including closed toe shoes, sunscreen/hat, long sleeves or layers, rain coats and a personal water bottle.

For more information, contact Hattie Lehman at hattie@hilltopurbanfarm.org

The farm also has two blueberry planting days ahead: October 1 and 8 with volunteers from CMU and Duquesne on October 1 and the SCA teen fall crew on October 8. Anyone interested in joining in for either of those dates, should reach out to Ms. Lehman at hattie@hilltopurbanfarm.org for more details. There are 80 blueberry bushes to plant.

The Hilltop Urban Farm is at 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

 

