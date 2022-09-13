Controller schedules info sessions on assessments

Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor has announced dates and locations for a series of information sessions on property owners’ rights in the County’s property assessment and appeals process.

Mr. O’Connor is partnering with Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (PCRG), a coalition of local community-based organizations focused on housing fairness and equity, and the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh on the sessions.

“Legal proceedings and media attention around the property assessment process has led to questions from many residents about what their rights are and how to navigate the appeals process when necessary. I am pleased to be able to use the resources of my office to provide information to residents and to make sure our county government is working effectively for them,” Mr. O’Connor said.

The schedule to date is as follows (sessions will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. unless noted):

• Monday, Sept. 19 – Carnegie Library of McKeesport, 1507 Library St. 15132

• Thursday, Sept. 22 – Westinghouse Lodge, 799 Barclay Ave. 15221

• Thursday, Sept. 29 – Kingsley Assoc., 6435 Frankstown Ave. 15206

• Monday, Oct. 3 – Northland Library, 300 Cumberland Road 15237 (5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Road 15235

• Thursday, Oct. 13 – South Fayette Library, 515 Millers Run Road 15064

• Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Brentwood Civic Center, 118 Park Dr. 15227

Mr. O’Connor said that legal professionals experienced in assessment issues as well as experts from the partner organizations will be present at the sessions. Information provided should not be construed as legal advice.