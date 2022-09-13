City of Pittsburgh launches new budget transparency tool on city website

Web page will empower residents to learn more about Pittsburgh's priority-based budget initiative

The Office of Management and Budget in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Ed Gainey has launched a new method for residents to learn about the city budget. The digital tool creates a space for data transparency and awareness for the city's Priority Based Budgeting initiative.

The budget is one of the most powerful tools for influencing change and this web page empowers residents to learn more about what the city's priorities are by looking at how Pittsburgh plans to spend its money.

"Pittsburgh's Priority Based Budget initiative ensures the decisions we make in City government reflect the will of the people in our city," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "This new tool enables residents to understand the budget on a deeper level. By providing this information in an easily digestible way, we are creating a better Pittsburgh where every resident has access to the information they need to engage with city government in a meaningful way."

Deputy Director of Budgeting, Patrick Cornell states, "Our goal is to be sure that people have a clear understanding of what we spend their taxes on, and what public value is generated." Cornell continued, "Our hope is that sharing clear, timely, transparent data with the community can help us to co-design policies and programs to help engage residents in our public service efforts."

This project was spearheaded by the Office of Management & Budget (OMB), in partnership with ResourceX, an organization specializing in priority-based budgeting, Delivery Associates-Digital, a leading public sector technology group, and supported by the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge.

The Budget hub link at https://budget.pittsburghpa.gov is designed for easy navigation and provides critical information with speed and simplicity. A key feature of the hub is the menu of interactive budget charts ("Explore the Budget") with near-real-time data that help users understand the allocation of the City's budget across different departments and the degree of alignment with the community's priorities. All data is available to be exported in different formats.

Through a combination of videos, animations, and data visualizations, the Budget Hub starts by providing a non-technical and easy-to-understand explanation of what the Priority-Based Budget is and how it works in practice. It also includes a News & Resources section with posts on recent events, guides, and presentations, including a list of frequently asked questions on the budget process.

Most critically, the Budget Hub is intended to be an instrument to facilitate dialogue between the City government and Pittsburgh residents about the budget priorities. You can send feedback or provide a budget recommendation directly to the Pittsburgh team by filling out a short form at https://budget.pittsburghpa.gov/contact-us