Benham, Abney to host Hilltop Health Check in Mt. Oliver
Legislators offer state services, health resources and more
September 13, 2022
State representatives Jessica Benham and Aerion Abney are inviting members of the community to join them for a health resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Brashear CARES Center, 320 Brownsville Road.
The Hilltop Health Check will feature a variety of health-related vendors, as well as information on state resources that are available to the public. There will also be a flu vaccination clinic happening simultaneously nearby at the Mt. Oliver Borough Firehall, 120 Brownsville Road.
Questions about the event can be directed to Rep. Benham's district office at 1810 Brownsville Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15210 or by calling 412-881-4208.
