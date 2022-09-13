ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Benham, Abney to host Hilltop Health Check in Mt. Oliver

Legislators offer state services, health resources and more

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 13, 2022



State representatives Jessica Benham and Aerion Abney are inviting members of the community to join them for a health resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Brashear CARES Center, 320 Brownsville Road.

The Hilltop Health Check will feature a variety of health-related vendors, as well as information on state resources that are available to the public. There will also be a flu vaccination clinic happening simultaneously nearby at the Mt. Oliver Borough Firehall, 120 Brownsville Road.

S

Questions about the event can be directed to Rep. Benham's district office at 1810 Brownsville Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15210 or by calling 412-881-4208.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/16/2022 13:58