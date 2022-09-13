East Carson Street paving continues next week

Lane restrictions on East Carson Street will continue Monday, Sept. 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 6th Street and South 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until October 8 as crews conduct paving operations.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.