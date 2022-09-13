ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Allentown wins city's Garbage Olympics

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 13, 2022

Cara Jette

Taking first place in the sixth annual City of Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics was the Allentown neighborhood. Members of the Allentown clean up team included: Laura Totin Codori, Nancy Lomasney, Greg Lomasney and Adam Jette.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/20/2022 04:15