Allentown wins city's Garbage Olympics

September 13, 2022
Cara Jette
Taking first place in the sixth annual City of Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics was the Allentown neighborhood. Members of the Allentown clean up team included: Laura Totin Codori, Nancy Lomasney, Greg Lomasney and Adam Jette.
