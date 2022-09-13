Science Center to screen 'Behind the Stage Door'

Gravitas Ventures and Canted Frame Post Productions have announced the national and worldwide release of Behind the Stage Door, a promoter’s life behind the scenes from long time Pittsburgh concert promoter Rich Engler. The movie makes its cinematic debut on Sat., Oct. 1 and again on Sat., Oct. 15 at 5:30 pm, on the certified Giant Screen in surround sound at The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center.

The film was recently released on Apple TV, iTunes, Direct TV, Verizon FIOS, and Frontier Communications.

The film captures a “behind the scenes” look at what a promoters’ life entails including the ups and downs of working with some of the biggest rock stars in the world. The film includes special appearances from manager Peter Asher (James Taylor), Alex Lifeson (Rush), manager Doc McGhee (KISS), Phil Ehart (Kansas), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Danny Seraphine (Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Chicago), Donnie Iris, Joe Grushecky and many others.

Rich Engler spent 53 years in the entertainment business. He has produced and promoted over 6,000 concerts and events. Some of the notables that he has produced include the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and many, many more. He owned, operated, or managed venues in Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, Wilkes Barre, Scranton, Harrisburg, Hershey, and Erie.

He was the first inductee into the Pittsburgh Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, he owned and operated the Stanley Theatre (now the Benedum Center), and has authored his own book, “Behind the Stage Door.”

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.