Mayor's Office announces new Police Academy class

New recruits will help shift culture and focus on community police relationships

The Office of Mayor Ed Gainey has announced two new police academy classes. The first class will train officers that have received basic police training elsewhere but who need to learn Pittsburgh policies and the culture of policing that our residents want.

These recruits will be ready to serve the City of Pittsburgh in approximately 12-14 weeks from the start of their class. The second class is for brand new recruits and will begin in the spring of 2023. Completion of training for these officers takes approximately 11 months.

"Our public health-based approach to ending violence in our city does not replace, nor is it in conflict with, law enforcement, said Mayor Gainey. "Creating safety for all requires a range of strategies, including the presence of people trained to confront life-threatening violence.

"If we are going to be successful in implementing our plan for peace, it is critical for us to have a police force that reflects our city and our values. We believe that these new classes will help us begin to build out the right type of policing so that our city can become the safest and most welcoming city in America."

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is grateful to Mayor Ed Gainey for authorizing an academy class which will ensure that the Bureau maintains the ability to hire officers who reflect our rigorous standards and commitment to the community. We also thank the current PBP members who have never wavered in their duties, in spite of working extra hours amid lower-than-budgeted staffing levels to maintain the safety and security of our city. By hiring additional personnel, the Bureau will be able to improve services and create additional opportunities for officers to more fully engage with the community," said Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki.

"Introducing new officers to the ranks of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police will not only help ensure the safety of the city's residents and visitors, but also provide increased opportunities and time for our officers to engage more closely with the community during non-emergency situations," said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.