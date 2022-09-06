East Carson Street paving continues

Paving operations requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 23rd Street and South 33rd Street from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.

Milling and paving operations requiring a lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street at the intersection of South 29th/Hot Metal Street will occur daily from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 8.

Additionally, the around-the-clock single-lane closure on southbound East Carson Street between Commerce Drive and Arlington Avenue will be extended through early October. Crews will continue installing new traffic poles and signal heads. To assist motorists turning onto the Smithfield Street Bridge from southbound East Carson Street, a temporary traffic signal will remain at the intersection

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

Motorists should expect delays.