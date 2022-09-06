South Side Neighborhood Street Party is Sept. 10

All South Side Flats and Slopes residents are welcome to join the South Side Neighborhood Street Party on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2- 7 p.m. The event takes place on South 13th Street between Sarah and Roland and features live music, good food and great neighbors.

The Colbys take the stage at 5:15-6:30 p.m. with DJ Quantum and DJ Debutante providing additional entertainment. Nizzar of Nick's Imports is planning to present a Moroccan Feast.

There will be a giant slide, puppet show, face painting, balloon art and the Pittsburgh Roving Art Cart to enchant children. There will be games for adults. The popular Lion Dance from Rothrock Kung Fu will take center stage at 4 p.m.

Bring your own beverages and a dish to share. It is a potluck. The event is hosted by South Side Community Council and South Side Kids with the help of a City Festival Grant.

Sponsors include (as of August 22): Frank Vitale 412 Properties, John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Mary Dowd & Compass Real Estate, Homyak Law Firm, Councilman Bruce Kraus, Margittai Architects, Riva Ridge Real Estate, Rosemarie and Don Berman, Berger Investment Group, Senator Jay Costa, Bryan Boak and Five Star Dentistry, Brunner's Garage, Copies at Carson, Cassandra and Tom Dixon, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, Allegheny Millwork & Lumber, Allegheny Millwork Kitchen and Bath, and Jim Andrew.

Also, Representative Jessica Benham, In Memory of Ron Benson, Joseph S. Bielecki, Attorney at Law, Charlene and Joe Colia, Cupka's Café 2, DeLuzio and Company, Christina French & Mark Willson, Anna Marie Kijanka, New York Life Insurance, Kitty & Jeff, Klavon Design Associates, Betty and Bob Kripp, Lab 8, Lois and Rick McClain, Delvina Morrow, Amy and Mike Mosallem, Paul Pieffer, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Beverly Rohlehr and John Colby, Rothrock's Shaolin School, Michael Sean Hair Salon, Marie and Michelle Senko, Fred Shaheen, Terra Design Studio, Vogt's True Value Hardware and Jane Yanosick.