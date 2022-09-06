ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Safety updates at South Side Planning Forum

 
September 6, 2022



City officials, including Rebekkah Ranallo, Neighborhood Services Manager for the Mayor’s Office, will be at the Zoom meeting of the South Side Planning Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. to update the community on the East Carson Street Safety Plan.

Additional agenda items include East Carson Street and 18th Street construction updates with Councilman Bruce Kraus; and, the South Side Parking Enhancement District report with city Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden.

The agenda also includes information on community Development Activities Meetings and member organization activities.

Registration is required to attend the Zoom meeting. Register at https:// bit.ly/SSPF0913 After registering, a confirmation email will be sent out with details about joining the meeting.

 

