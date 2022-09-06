Ormsby Children's Garden Harvest Nights

The Ormsby Children's Garden in South Side is harvesting its first fruits and vegetables and distributing them across the community during Harvest Nights where neighbors are welcome to come enjoy the free, fresh produce and learn more about urban farming and how to get involved supporting the children's garden. Harvest Nights occur weekly on Tuesdays at 5 p.m., at Ormsby Park, 79 S 22nd Street.

The Ormsby Children's garden teaches children visiting the park and kids participating in programs at CitiParks' Ormsby Recreation Center, how to seed, weed, feed, grow, and harvest fruits, vegetables, and herbs, creating a generation of urban farmers.

The Ormsby Children's Garden officially broke ground in 2021 due in large part to the South Side Community Council and the staff at the Ormsby Recreation Center. Community partners saw an opportunity to utilize underused space around the neighborhood parks and worked with city leaders and volunteers to bring the Ormsby Children's Garden to life.