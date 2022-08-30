PRC household chemical collection Sept. 10

In September, Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) in partnership with Allegheny County Health Department will host a household chemical collection event to provide Pennsylvania residents with an opportunity to safely dispose of common chemicals such as cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil and pesticides.

This PRC household chemical collection will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Park Wave Pool parking lot.

Participants must register in advance at http://www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490 x1.

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, electronic cigarettes, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals.

Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

When preparing to attend this event, participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials. The certified contractor will process the hazardous wastes for proper disposal.

This Allegheny County collection is the eighth of nine events held in 2022. The final PRC household chemical collection will take place October 8 in Beaver County.

For more information, visit http://www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or call PRC at 412-488-7490 x1.