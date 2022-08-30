MWCDC special community forum Sept. 6

The next Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) Community Forum, will be a Special Community Forum via Zoom, on September 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Topics of discussion will include refining the draft MWCDC Mission and Vision Statements, and discussing possible goals and tasks to be worked on for the next five years. This is the next-to-last opportunity to provide input regarding MWCDC's Strategic Plan for 2023-2028.

Join Zoom Meeting using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83236275848