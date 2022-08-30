ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Love Carrick Labor Day luncheon

 
August 30, 2022



The Love Carrick Labor Day luncheon on Monday, Sept. 5 from noon-3 p.m. will be dine-in beginning at noon. To-go lunches will be available after 2 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road. Dine in guests will have precedence.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, at andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or 412-571-1433.

The luncheon will include hotdogs and buns, baked beans, potato salad, watermelon and cake. Beverages will be provided for in-house dining.

Additionally, Love Carrick dinners will be held at the church on Tuesdays September 13, October 11, November 8 and December 13. All diners are from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free Veterans' Dinners will also take place at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, on Wednesdays September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21. Veterans' dinners are from 4 to 6 p.m.

 

