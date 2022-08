The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) meeting will take place online via Zoom at 6 p.m. on September 1.

The agenda will include KCC updates, community and partner updates and time for questions.

The link to join the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84383090152?pwd=Wlh0TU9mVjc0K3J3VDNHMDRqN0JYQT09