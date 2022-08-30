City of Pittsburgh, Computer Reach form partnership to end digital divide

Initial donation of over $92,000 worth of IT equipment will be refurbished and reused

The City of Pittsburgh and Computer Reach announced the successful donation of 324 desktop computers, 74 laptop computers, 427 monitors, 243 keyboards, and 170 mice to Computer Reach.

This first donation, completed in early August, is the culmination of multiple years of work by the Department of Innovation & Performance (I&P) to give back these devices to the community and avoid paying an e-waste recycler for proper disposal.

"Our department is laser-focused on ensuring innovation and technological excellence are at the forefront of Pittsburgh's future," said Heidi Norman, director of the Department of Innovation and Performance. "This is but one aspect of the city's commitment to close the digital divide and promote increased digital literacy in Pittsburgh. Our partnership will create opportunities outside of the city government to enable residents to learn how to use new technology and protect our environment by reusing these devices."

Computer Reach is a Wilkinsburg-based organization focused on making technology available to people most in need through refurbished equipment, computer literacy, training, and support. Their vision is to create a computer-literate world where the benefits of technology are shared by all. In addition to refurbishing devices, Computer Reach works to end the digital divide with their Digital Literacy Classes, Digital Navigator Program, and Computer Lotteries.

"A reused computer is so much more valuable than one that is just disposed of in a landfill," said Dave Sevick, executive director of Computer Reach. "It is one less chip to be made, one less rare metal to mine, and one more opportunity for a person to get connected to the world. I am thankful to the City of Pittsburgh for their commitment to ending the digital divide and look forward to getting these devices back into the hands of communities in need."