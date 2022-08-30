The Arlington Heights Emergency Preparedness Day Fair will be held on September 16 in honor of National Disaster Preparedness Month.

The event will take place in the Arlington Heights parking lot, 3123 Cordell Place, from 2– 4 p.m. There will be disaster preparedness educational materials along with giveaways, food and music.

Sponsors are the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force in cooperation with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.